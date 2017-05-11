× West Virginia pair arrested after traffic stop reveals possession of drugs on I-81

PENN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A pair of West Virginia residents that failed to move over for a police vehicle with its lights activated is now facing drug charges after a traffic stop.

Andre Bjorntzen, 34, of Charleston, West Virginia and an unidentified female are facing DUI and Possession with intent to distribute charges after a traffic stop revealed the couple had a collection of drugs.

On May 9 at approximately 9:50 a.m., a police vehicle traveling on Interstate 81 Southbound activated its lights. However, a vehicle driven by the unidentified female, failed to move over for the police vehicle, leading to a traffic stop at a rest area in Penn Township.

After further investigation, police found that the female driver was under the influence of marijuana, and the passenger, Bjortnzen, was in possession of 3.2 pounds of marijuana, 3 oz. of cocaine, and 188 heroin baggies of Fentanyl.

The female was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence and Bjortnzen was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver. He is being held at Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.