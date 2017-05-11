× Woman charged with supplying fentanyl laced heroin in Millersville man’s fatal overdose

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Lancaster woman is charged with supplying a batch of heroin, laced with fentanyl, that caused a Millersville man’s overdose death in February.

Angela T. Giambilis, 22, was charged Wednesday with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, a cell phone. The charges follow a three-month investigation into 34-year-old Shaun Mehal’s death, Millersville Borough police Detective Sgt. Jason Scott filed charges.

Giambilis, an inmate at Dauphin County Prison on unrelated charges, was to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

On February 5, police were dispatched to a home on Lynne Lane to assist medics with a male patient, later determined to be Mehal, in cardiac arrest. Mehal was found, by his girlfriend, unresponsive on a bathroom floor. Police found evidence of illegal drugs at the scene. Efforts to revive Mehal were unsuccessful.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy and determined Mehal died of multiple drug toxicity, finding fentanyl and a byproduct of heroin in his system.

Millersville Borough police, assisted by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, found that Giambilis was a friend and former co-worker of Mehal’s. Cellphone analysis and other information revealed Giambilis provided Mehal with drugs and a hypodermic needle approximately an hour before Mehal was found in the bathroom.