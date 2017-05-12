Dog shot with crossbow, 2 arrests made in bizarre scare attempt in Adams County

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.–Two men are facing charges after a man’s dog was shot and killed with a crossbow and his truck was stolen during a bizarre incident in Adams County early Thursday.

Samuel W. Fisher, 20, of Thomasville and Nevin Ray Weaver, 19, of Lebanon, are each charged with attempted burglary and attempted terroristic threats. Fisher is also charged with animal cruelty and theft by unlawful taking.

A man called 911 shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday after two men, later identified as Fisher and Weaver, were caught trespassing on his property along the 300 block of Kilpatrick Road in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to the criminal complaint.The victim told troopers he awoke to the sound of his dogs barking outside. Initially when he went outside to see what was going on, he saw nothing. A few minutes later he heard one of the dogs “yelp” and saw Fisher and Weaver on his property. When the victim confronted the pair, they fled.

Troopers responded and spotted Weaver approximately 150 yards west of the property, running from a white Ford pickup truck, according to court documents. He was arrested and when Troopers searched the truck they found two bolt action rifles, an AR-15 and a sawed-off shotgun. Police also seized a black ski mask and two backpacks containing duct tape, zip ties and gloves.

During the investigation, authorities learned that the victim’s yellow Labrador Retriever had been shot in the chest with an arrow from a crossbow, according to court documents. The victim’s pickup truck had also been stolen.

In an interview with state police, Weaver said that he and Fisher went to the home to “scare” the victim’s daughter. Weaver said he acted as a lookout while Fisher went into the residence armed with a crossbow and pistol. Weaver told state police Fisher shot a dog that was barking with a crossbow.

Fisher was arrested later that day at his home along the first block of Airport Road in Bethel. State Police found the victim’s stolen truck in Fisher’s driveway.

Both Fisher and Weaver are in Adams County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.