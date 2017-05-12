Be Well: Trainers demonstrate F.I.T. Mobility training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- It's time to get fit for the summer.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Mindy Quesenberry and Leslie Tolerico from MyFitnessQuest will be demonstrating exercises from their F.I.T. Mobility group personal training sessions.

Viewers will be able to complete these workouts at home as well.

Next week, MyFitnessQuest is having a grand opening celebration for their new location.

The schedule will have the following offers:

Monday 5/15 New Member Monday, free 30 minute preview sessions for any new or interested clients.

Call 900-4132 to sign up for one or more session

8:00am – F.I.T. Body with Mindy

10:30am – F.I.T. Endurance with Melissa

Noon – F.I.T. Recover with Brian

5:00pm – F.I.T. Mobility with Leslie

7:30pm – F.I.T. Body with Josh

Tuesday 5/16 T Shirt Tuesday, F.I.T. Club T’s for $10.00 all day while supplies last

Wednesday 5/17 Wellness Wednesday, come for a 20 minute F.I.T.

Recover session at noon and stay for a 20 minute talk on foam- rolling

with Brian Quesenberry, an elite practitioner with Fusionetics.

Thursday 5/18 Thank You Thursday, client appreciation day.

Friday 5/19 Friends Friday Open House, bring a friend and try out a

30 minute F.I.T. Fusion session at 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 7:00pm

and enjoy an Open house reception from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

Grand Opening Specials: F.I.T. Club monthly membership $169 includes 20 sessions/month

10% off 8 session package F.I.T. sessions

3, 30 minute Personal Training sessions $99