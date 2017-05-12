Be Well: Trainers demonstrate F.I.T. Mobility training

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- It's time to get fit for the summer.
Today on FOX43 Morning News, Mindy Quesenberry and Leslie Tolerico from MyFitnessQuest will be demonstrating exercises from their F.I.T. Mobility group personal training sessions.
Viewers will be able to complete these workouts at home as well.
Next week, MyFitnessQuest is having a grand opening celebration for their new location.
The schedule will have the following offers:
Monday 5/15 New Member Monday, free 30 minute preview sessions for any new or interested clients.
Call 900-4132 to sign up for one or more session
8:00am – F.I.T. Body with Mindy
10:30am – F.I.T. Endurance with Melissa
Noon – F.I.T. Recover with Brian
5:00pm – F.I.T. Mobility with Leslie
7:30pm – F.I.T. Body with Josh
Tuesday 5/16 T Shirt Tuesday, F.I.T. Club T’s for $10.00 all day while supplies last
Wednesday 5/17 Wellness Wednesday, come for a 20 minute F.I.T.
Recover session at noon and stay for a 20 minute talk on foam- rolling
with Brian Quesenberry, an elite practitioner with Fusionetics.
Thursday 5/18 Thank You Thursday, client appreciation day.
Friday 5/19 Friends Friday Open House, bring a friend and try out a
30 minute F.I.T. Fusion session at 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 7:00pm
and enjoy an Open house reception from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.
Grand Opening Specials: F.I.T. Club monthly membership $169 includes 20 sessions/month
10% off 8 session package F.I.T. sessions
3, 30 minute Personal Training sessions $99