× Cash reward for information leading to arrest in Perry County bank armed robbery

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop H, Newport, continues their investigation of a robbery at the Dollar General Store located in Shermans Dale, Carroll Township, Perry County.

The unknown suspect entered the store displaying a firearm and demanded money from the store clerk. The suspect then walked out of the store with an undisclosed amount of money. He fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Police describe the suspect as a white/male, approximately 6’0”, approximately 170 lbs., and had his face covered.

If you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.