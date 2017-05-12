× Central York sweeps Northeastern in boys volleyball showdown

YORK COUNTY – The Panthers gym was packed Thursday night for the highly anticipated regular season finale between undefeated rivals Central York and Northeastern. In the state volleyball poll, the Panthers are ranked number one in Class 3A, while the Bobcats are the top team in Class 2A.

But the match didn't live up to the hype, as Central swept Northeastern 25-14, 25-18, 25-18. Cole Johnson finished with a game-high 17 kills for the Panthers, who earned their first YAIAA regular season title in 3 years.

With the lopsided 3-0 victory, Central stays undefeated at 12-0, while Northeastern falls to 13-1. A rematch between these two teams could be on the horizon at the upcoming league tournament which starts on Monday.