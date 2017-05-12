× Central York’s Parrini advances past U.S. Open Qualifier

YORK – The dream to play in the U.S. Open Championship is alive and well for Joe Parrini. The Central York star golfer ends up in a four-way tie for first place with a one-under round of 69 at Country Club of York. Parrini is a CCY member and used that local knowledge to navigate difficult playing conditions. Only five out of the 91 entrants in the qualifier advanced into the 36-hole sectional round, including Parrini. Before he takes his game to the University of Arizona, Parrini will tee it up in the sectionals in a few weeks with a chance to qualify for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills June 15-18.