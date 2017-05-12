Convicted killer Eric Frein moved to SCI-Camp Hill

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Eric Frein, the man who was sentenced to death last month for killing a Pennsylvania state trooper in a 2014 ambush in Blooming Grove has been moved to SCI-Camp Hill, according to state Department of Corrections Press Secretary Amy Worden.

Frein, 34, arrived at the state prison around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday and is in the ‘Diagnostic and Classification Center’, Worden said.

It remains unclear how long Frein will be at SCI-Camp Hill, which is located in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County. There is an extensive and thorough process before Frein would be sent to his permanent location, Worden said.

Frein was convicted in April following a 16-day trial for killing Cpl. Bryon K. Dickson II and wounding Trooper Alex T. Douglass.

It is unknown which state prison Frein will be transferred to in the future. SCI-Greene and SCI Grateford house male death row inmates.