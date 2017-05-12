Cool, dull, dreary Friday before a soaking arrives Saturday

DREARY FRIDAY: It remains dreary and dull for Friday, with plenty of clouds and more shower chances. The morning is foggy and hazy with a few early showers. Expect readings to start in the 40s to near 50 degrees. There could be some limited breaks in the clouds, but this likely does not carry over through the rest of the day. Temperatures don’t budge much through the day. It’s mainly dry with plenty of clouds. Readings are stuck in the 50s due to the dreary conditions. A few showers are possible, but the brunt of the moisture ahead of the next wave begins moving in after sunset. Keep that in mind for Friday evening plans! The umbrella will be needed. There’s not much change during the overnight period, with readings falling into the 40s. Showers are plentiful, and the breezes pick up late, especially east.

WEEKEND SHOWER CHANCES: Another wave makes for quite the unsettled start to the weekend. Rain is abundant for Saturday, with readings stuck in the 50s. It’s a bit breezy also, especially east of Harrisburg. Sunday still brings the chance for a few showers, but there should be some dry time for Mother’s Day plans! Readings are in the 60s, with how high in the 60s dependent on the shower chances and available sunshine.

WARMER NEXT WEEK: Clouds begin Monday, especially east, but the day is drier with increasing sunshine. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Tuesday is much warmer, with partly cloudy skies. Expect reading in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday temperatures jump into the 80s as a strong ridge of high pressure further amplifies over the region. Thursday remains warm, with readings in the 80s. There’s an isolated thunderstorm chance, but most stay dry.

Have a great weekend!