Fallen officers honored in annual Peace Officers Memorial Day

CARLISLE, Pa. -- Friday was one of tribute in Cumberland County, as officials honored law enforcement officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony is an annual event, meant to pay tribute to local, state, and federal law enforcement officials who have lost their lives in the line of duty. As part of the ceremony, members of the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation read the names of fallen officers.

"This is a small way that we can appreciate those individuals in Cumberland County, those law enforcement officers that laid down their lives and did not go home that day," said Lt. Michael McLaughlin with the foundation.

13 officers have died in the line of duty while serving Cumberland County. The memorial in their honor was erected in Carlisle in July 2014.