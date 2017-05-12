× Former Carlisle attorney must be re-sentenced due to math error

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Former attorney Karl Rominger who pleaded guilty last year for stealing money from his clients will be re-sentenced after the state Superior Court determined an error was made in calculating his original sentence.

Rominger, 43, was part of the defense team for Jerry Sandusky’s child-sex trial. In May 2016, he was convicted of embezzling $767,000 from his clients to feed his gambling addiction. He has surrendered his law license and has been incarcerated at SCI-Camp Hill.

On Thursday, the Superior Court ruled that at Rominger’s August 2016 sentencing– a math error resulted in 5 1/2-to 18-year prison term–which is a full 12 months longer than Rominger should have received when all his counts were added together.

“Despite the trial court’s arithmetic explanation, we cannot uncover where the additional 12-month prison term was imposed,” the court wrote in its opinion. “The only sentences of total confinement are the 18 sentences of three months to 12 months for misapplication of entrusted funds.”

The court’s ruling doesn’t affect a separate 20 month federal prison sentence for tax evasion.

Rominger will be re-sentenced at a later date.