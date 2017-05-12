× Lancaster man charged in stabbing incident on city street

LANCASTER, Pa. – One Lancaster man is injured and another is arrested in the aftermath of a fight that escalated to a stabbing in Lancaster City. Police reponded at about 2:38 p.m. Friday afternoon to the intersection of South Prince and West Andrew Streets.

Arriving on the scene officers found 22-year-old Carlos Marrero, and a 40 year old man who had apparently been fighting. Marrero admitted to stabbing the victim. The unidentified man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police took Marerro to the police station where he again admitted to stabbing the victim. He was then transported to Lancaster County Prison to await arraignment on a charge of Aggravated Assault.