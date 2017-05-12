Lancaster woman accused of delivering crack cocaine

LANCASTER, Pa. – Lancaster City Police have an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Asha Dixon. Dixon, of the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue, is wanted for Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Criminal Conspiracy- Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine) and Criminal Use of a Communications Facility. The warrant stems from street level drug investigations conducted by the police department’s Selective Enforcement Unit.

Anyone with information on the current location of Asha Dixon is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.