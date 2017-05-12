× Pa Attorney General’s Office files criminal charges in deadly 2015 Amtrak crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Criminal charges have been filed against the engineer of the Amtrak train that crashed May 12, 2015 killing eight passengers. The train, carrying 238 passengers and 8 crew members, derailed on a curve while travelling on tracks in Philadelphia. The crash was two years ago today. A data recorder on board the train revealed that it was traveling at a speed of 106 miles per hour far in violation of the speed zone of 50 miles per hour for that section of track.

Early Friday evening, Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued the following statement:

“Shortly after 5 pm, my office filed criminal charges against Brandon Bostian, the engineer of the Amtrak 188 train involved in the deadly crash in Philadelphia on May 12, 2015. These charges include 8 counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of causing or risking a catastrophe and numerous counts of reckless endangerment, which go beyond what was included in the private criminal complaint ordered by Philadelphia Municipal Court President Judge Marsha Neifield.

“I commend our outstanding team in the Office of Attorney General who worked diligently and thoughtfully around the clock to enable us to be in this position to pursue justice on behalf of the victims of this deadly crash.”

The charges against Bostian, 34, of Forest Hills, New York, include Causing or Risking Catastrophe, Involuntary Manslaughter, Recklessly and Endangering Another Person. A warrant has been issued for Bostian’s arrest.

Click here for the criminal complaint