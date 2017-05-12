× Police actively looking for runaway Berrysburg teen

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.- Pennsylvania State Police are on the lookout for a run away teenager. 13-year-old Ceisha R. Martin ran away from home on Thursday and was last seen by her mother at about 3 p.m. However, her mother and her boyfriend did not alert police until 1 a.m. Friday morning. She said that her daughter apparently decided to run away from home after she was grounded. The 7th grader attends Millersburg Middle School but today was a Teacher In Serice day, so there was no school.

Ceisha does have a cell phone which is deactivated and only capable of being used with Wi-Fi. She does not have a Facebook account but has used google hangouts via Wi-Fi. She is a Hispanic, 5 feet tall, long brown hair and brown eyes and sometimes wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a black hat with a tiger, and jeans. She was carrying a book bag, blue blanket and possible purple purse and a black watch.

PSP – Lykens are out actively canvassing the area and local hangouts. Anyone who sees her and have information on her whereabouts is asked to contact PSP – Lykens Station at (717) 362-8700.