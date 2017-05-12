× Police investigating death of Lititz woman

LITITZ, Pa. – The Lititz Borough Police Department is actively conducting a death investigation. The investigation was initiated on at around 5:47 p.m. Friday at a residence in the 300 Block of East Main Street, and involves the death of a 61 year-old female.

The investigation includes situational protocols for a suspicious death scenario, which are being done in an abundance of caution. The investigation is active and ongoing. An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death. More information will be released as it becomes available, and is appropriate to release.

Police say there is no public risk related to this event.