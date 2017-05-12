Poll: Have recent airline incidents impacted your willingness to fly?

A number of airlines have made headlines lately, with different incidents grabbing national attention.

It all began with United Airlines, who removed a passenger from a flight in early April.

Of course, passengers got video of the incident, which went viral.

Not long after that, United made headlines again, when a scorpion stung a passenger after dropping from an overhead bin.

Next, American Airlines had a situation, with a flight attendant caught on video telling a passenger to “hit me” following an incident with a stroller.

Following that, a series of stories has played out, including passengers getting into brawls after cancelled flights, a giant rabbit dying during flight, and a woman allegedly being forced to urinate in a cup by an airline employee.

Our question is, have recent airline incidents impacted your willingness to fly?