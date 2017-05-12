Rainy start to the weekend then drying out for Mother’s Day

RAIN TO SUNSHINE

This evening stays cloudy with isolated showers becoming more widespread as the night wears on. Rain continues overnight allowing temperatures to cool into the 40s. It is a soggy start to the weekend. A steady rain falls for much of the morning then tapers slowly by late afternoon. Clouds and showers keep temperatures chilly in the 50s. The area is

much drier by Sunday in time for Mother’s Day. Despite an isolated shower threat, much of the area will remain dry. With sunshine making somewhat of a return, temperatures have a chance to get back into the middle 60s. The breeze increases out of the northwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

QUITE THE WARM-UP

Temperatures make a climb towards average highs of around 70 degrees Monday. Plenty of sunshine with clouds still mixing in and out. The breeze continues but settles by evening. A quick warm-up into Tuesday, as winds shift, and temperatures jump well into the middle and upper 70s. It’s even warmer as we experience a

taste of summer heat for a couple of days. Readings are well into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible with the passage of a weakening cold front Thursday. It is dry and still quite warm Friday, with highs in the lower 80s.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mom’s!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist