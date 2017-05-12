× Sproutwood Farms refunding tickets to cancelled day of the Fairie Festival

GLEN ROCK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– For the first time in the 26-year history of the May Day Fairie Festival at Spoutwood Farm, the Festival’s final day, Sunday May 7, was cancelled due to safety issues at both the parking location, and on the Farm itself, caused by the extremely muddy and wet conditions.

Please bear in mind that this annual event is not only a fun celebration, but it is also the primary fundraiser for Spoutwood Farm Center, a non-profit 501(c)(3) educational farm.

The May Day Fairie Festival supports the Farm’s operations year-round.

The team is currently dealing with the tremendous logistics to recover from the devastation of this sudden cancellation for all involved.

The system shows those who purchased tickets that were not redeemed for the Festival, or if you were identified as a weekend pass holder unable to attend all three days due to the cancellation.

Please complete the form found here to let us know what you would like to do with your unused tickets.

Also note,as Spoutwood Farm is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational farm, any contribution you make is tax deductible.