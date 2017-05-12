× Wrightsville man arrested at BWI after TSA finds gun in carry-on bag

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND–A Wrightsville man was arrested at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Friday after he attempted to bring a gun in his carry-on bag.

Transportation Security Administration officers found the gun in the man’s bag when it went through an x-ray machine at a security checkpoint, according to a news release.

The 9mm gun was not loaded. Authorities also found a magazine loaded with six bullets in his carry-on.

Officers contacted Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who confiscated the gun and arrested the man on state weapons charges.

This incident marks the 14th firearm that TSA officers have detected at BWI Airport so far this year. In 2016, 24 firearms were detected at TSA checkpoints.

Firearms, firearm parts and ammunition are not permitted in carry-on bags in airports, but they can be transported in checked bags if they are unloaded, properly packed and declared to the airline.