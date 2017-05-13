× Bank robbery suspect found with cash in her underwear; partner changed license plate to avoid arrest

NEW FREEDOM, York County, Pa. — A man and woman from Maryland are in York County Prison, accused of robbing a bank in New Freedom.

Aaron Ornstein, 53, and Andrea Martin, 36, both of Edgewood, are facing charges in connection to the robbery of the People’s Bank on East Main Street on Friday.

Southern York County Regional Police were dispatched to the branch around noon on Friday. Bank employees were able to give detailed descriptions of the suspect and fleeing vehicle.

Within two minutes, officers located the vehicle on Miller Park Drive in Shrewsbury Township. Police say the suspect, Ornstein, was behind the car, switching a stolen Pennsylvania license plate to a Maryland plate. Both he and Martin were taken into custody.

During the investigation, Martin was found with a bag of stolen cash concealed in her underwear.

Ornstein and Martin have been charged with Robbery, Theft, Tampering with Evidence and Possession of Stolen Property. Ornstein was additionally charged with Institutional Vandalism. Authorities say while in custody, he urinated on the holding cell floor and removed bolts from the cell bench, placing pieces into the floor drain.

Aaron Ornstein was committed to York County Prison with no bail.

Andrea Martin was committed to York County Prison on $1-million bail.