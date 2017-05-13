Breezy and warmer for Mother’s Day

BREEZY BUT WARMER: Winds trend more out of the west for Mother’s Day with clearing skies by the afternoon. Temperatures warm up near 70, but winds will gust to 25-30mph with a chance of a shower or two across the area.

SLOWLY WARMING: We stay breezy for Monday under otherwise sunny skies. Temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine by Tuesday. Winds calm down and we stay dry heading into the midweek.

FEELING LIKE SUMMER: Temperatures take a big jump Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. A few places may see 90 for Thursday! We’ll feel very humid both days with light winds. With that humidity, our thunderstorm chances come back Thursday. The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping an eye on our severe potential that day, so stay tuned for updates.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long