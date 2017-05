UPPER LEACOCK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A gas tanker fire shuts down part of Route 23 in Upper Leacock Township, Lancaster County on Saturday morning.

According to 911 dispatch, crews were dispatched to Route 23 and Market Square just after 6:00 a.m. Saturday for a gas tanker fire. Route 23 was closed for an hour and a half, while crews got the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.