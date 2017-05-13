U.S. Postal Service collects food to help “Stamp Out” hunger

WEST YORK, York County, Pa.– Mail carriers across the country were out in force on Saturday, not only delivering mail, but picking up donations for the 25th annual “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive.

Organizers say it’s the country’s largest single-day food drive and provides people an easy way to donate. Home and business owners can just leave a bag of non-perishable food items at their mailbox and carriers pick it up on their normal routes. Organizers say the food collected then goes to local food agencies to feed the less fortunate.

“When you work hard and you come home and not be able to feed your family, it’s sad. So that’s why the pantries step in and help out,” says Dan Clever, Chairman of York County’s “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive.

Since the food drive started in 1992, the U.S. Postal Service has collected more than one-billion pounds of food nationwide. 49-million Americans go hungry every day, including 16*million children.