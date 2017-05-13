UPDATE: Missing Lititz woman found safe

UPDATE: A missing Lancaster County woman has been found safe. In an alert released at 9:17 p.m. Saturday, the Lititz Police Department says 22-year old Destiny Carter has been located and is safe. Carter was last seen around 3:00 Saturday morning. No further information is being released to the media.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

LITITZ BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Lititz Borough Police Department is searching for a missing woman with “intellectual challenges” who may be in Lancaster City.

Destiny Renae Carter, 22, was last seen at the group home she lives at around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Carter is 5 ft. 6in. tall, weighs about 245 lbs., has pink and blonde hair, blue eyes, and a nose, lip and ear piercings. Carter does have intellectual challenges and may be in Lancaster City.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.