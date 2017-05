EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — East Lampeter Township Police investigate a car that crashes into a Daltile service center in East Lampeter Township early on Sunday morning.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, emergency crews were dispatched to Daltile on the 100 block of Independence Court just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials say nobody was in or around the vehicle when they arrived.

An investigation is ongoing.