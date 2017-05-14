× Charges dismissed after York County jewelry store robbery suspect fails to get speedy trial

YORK TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– A Virginia man, who had been facing charges in connection to a jewelry store robbery in York County in 2012, has been released from prison because he did not get a speedy trial.

40-year old Johann Campbell faced a number of charges, including Attempted Robbery, Conspiracy, and several firearms violations.

Those charges were in connection to his suspected role in the robbery of White Jewelers on Saint Charles Way in York Township.

Last week, York County’s case against Campbell was dismissed under Pennsylvania’s Rule 600, which states defendants have the right to a speedy trial. All charges have been dropped and Campbell is now free.