Ephrata Police investigating a Saturday night armed robbery

EPHRATA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Ephrata Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Turkey Hill on Saturday evening.

According to Ephrata Police Department, a man walked into the Turkey Hill on the 900 block of South State Street in Ephrata just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The man brandished a gun, and demanded cash. He got away with multiple cartons of cigarettes, and the cash inside of the drawer before he fled on foot.

The suspect is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and was wearing a green checkered Minecraft hooded and masked sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611.