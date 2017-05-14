Feeling like Summer this week!

SLOWLY WARMING: Winds stay breezy to start the week out of the northwest at 10-20mph. Gusts up to 30 will be likely. Otherwise, temperatures continue to climb into the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

FEELING LIKE SUMMER: Temperatures take a big jump Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s! We’ll feel very humid both days with light winds. With that humidity, our thunderstorm chances come back Thursday. The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping an eye on our severe potential that day, so stay tuned for updates.

MORE SHOWER CHANCES: Temperatures start to drop by the end of the week after a cool front pushes through Thursday night. We get the mid 80s for Friday and 70s for Saturday and Sunday. We may see a few showers late Saturday, but the better chance comes on Sunday with a few rumbles of thunder. MaryEllen, Andrea and I will be keeping our eyes on the skies to give the information that you need to be Weather Smart!

Have a fantastic Mother’s Day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long