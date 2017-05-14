First Mother’s Day baby born just after midnight at PinnacleHealth Harrisburg Hospital

HARRISBURG, Pa.– It’s an extra special Mother’s Day for a woman in Dauphin County, as she gave birth to her second child.

Lauren and Mark Guida welcomed their daughter Madelyn just after midnight.

She was born at PinnacleHealth Harrisburg Hospital, weighing in at 7lb. 6oz.

Lauren didn’t find out if she was having a boy or girl during her pregnancy, so it was an even more special surprise, and the baby wasn’t due until Thursday.

“Both grandparents told me it was going to be a Mother’s Day baby and sure enough, I went to a friend’s baby shower yesterday and my friend said maybe this will give you baby vibes. So it was all true,” Lauren Guida said.

PinnacleHealth had at least seven Mother’s day deliveries.