Local artists install sidewalk murals in York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, York County, PA - A group of local artists took over parts of York City this weekend as part of Bring on Play's Play Everywhere Initiative.

The group consisting of both professional and student artists installed 14 sidewalk murals throughout the city Sunday. The Playful Sidewalks project, which is part of the Play Everywhere Initiative, was designed to increase "playability" and promote walking through the city.

One of the organizers, Rita Whitney, Owner of Prime Art Supply said, "We've gotten really good feedback from parents and people that live in the neighborhood's where the murals are already installed. They've been talking to the artists and coming up to them. They've been having really great conversations with the artists as they are installing about how good it feels that we're giving attention to these areas that don't always get this kind of attention."

This was the 3rd year for the program, which is funded by a grant awarded to the YMCA of York and York County from KaBOOM. KaBOOM is a national organization committed to improving play opportunities for youth.