Mechanicsburg woman arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy

HARRISBURG, Pa — A Mechanicsburg woman was arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation into a child predator ring by Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The Attorney General announced on Sunday, that Paige Wren Tasker, 27, of the first block of South York Street, Mechanicsburg, was arrested on Friday and transported to Monroe County where she was arraigned and faces charges of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and indecent assault.

One more than one occasion, Tasker performed sex acts on the 14 year-old boy said investigators with the Attorney General’s office.

At one point, Tasker was in a relationship with David Parker, who has already been charged with child rape, multiple counts of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor and related charges during this investigation. Tasker went to Parker in Monroe County where she slept in the same bed as the boy and sexually assaulted him.

Tasker is the sixth person arrested so far in the investigation of a ring of child sexual predators. She is being held in Monroe County Prison on $250,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22nd.

“We will work relentlessly on this investigation with our law enforcement partners until every perpetrator and child abuser has been arrested and brought to justice.” said Attorney General Shapiro.

Suspected child predators can be reported to the Office of the Attorney General by calling the Child Predator Hotline at 1-800-385-1044. Individuals who suspect an online predator or abuse can also send anonymous tips by texting PAKIDS+YOUR TIP to 847411.