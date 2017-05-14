Mother’s Day Truck Convoy in Lancaster benefits Make-A-Wish foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Lancaster County, Pa - The 28th annual Mother's Day Truck Convoy, benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation, was held Sunday in and around Burle Business Park in Lancaster City.

The convoy of about 500 trucks started west on Rt. 30, traveled through Akron and Ephrata and returned to the park. The event also featured food, live music and games. While free, the event gave spectators the opportunity to raise both money and awareness for the Make-A-Wish Susquehanna Valley.

"This event can only exist on the strength of dozens of dozens mothers who share their special day with us. So today we revealed that the winner of today's Honorary World's Greatest Mom Contest was every mother in attendance," said Ben Lee, Regional Director for Make-A-Wish Susquehanna Valley.

All of the money raised stays local and goes directly to kids in the area.