Olde York Street Fair brings thousands out to celebrate Mother’s Day

YORK, Pa. -- Mother's Day means flowers, food and fun at the Olde York Street Fair in York.

The streets downtown bustled with people out celebrating.

Some families have been going for years.

Nicole Johns, from West Manchester Township, said, "Ever since I was little I've come out here every year. I used to do it with my mother and now I do it with my kids every year. It's a nice time to be able to just walk around, look at everything and spend time with the kids. And they like it too."

For others, it was their first time experiencing everything the fair has to offer, from eating turkey legs, to buying from local vendors.

Laura Platts, from Mount Wolf, said, "York doesn't always get the best reputation, so for them to have this for us and get people out here, I think it's great."

But the fair also helps local businesses and restaurants.

Aaron Kohr, the general manager of White Rose Bar and Grill, said, "The street fair is definitely a great way to get people downtown. It's definitely been helping our business."

Even without the fair, this day alone brings in a lot of traffic for restaurants.

"Business has been booming today. We've always had great business on Sundays, but definitely noticed the influx because of Mother's Day," Kohr said.

Scott Eden, the owner of Holy Hound Taproom, said, "It's probably at least double our business of a normal Sunday. Probably more than that today."

Some mothers said they plan on coming back to downtown York next year to enjoy the fair and food.

"It means a lot more now because I have my own kids, so I know the feeling of what it feels like to spend more time with your children," Johns said.

"It's just that I love my mother and the girl that made me a mother," Platts said.