Arrests made in multi-jurisdictional check cashing scheme

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police arrested three people in connection with a check cashing scheme in Dauphin County.

Michael R. Manbeck, 49, of Newport; Shawn C. Price, 34, of Harrisburg and Raeann Zegilla, 26, of Enola are each charged with bad checks and conspiracy. Price and Zegilla are also charged with theft by deception.

According to Swatara Township police, officers were alerted to a check cashing scheme in the 3200 block of Paxton Street on May 9. Police say the trio passed or attempted to pass numerous checks which were reported stolen during a burglary in Lancaster County. The total loss was estimated around $7,000.

Authorities expect to file additional charges against other individuals involved in the scheme as the investigation continues.

A preliminary hearing for the trio is scheduled for May 18.