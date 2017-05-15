× Campaigner for Mayor Papenfuse accused of forging names on re-election petition headed to court

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A Harrisburg woman who admitted that she forged the names of three people on a petition to get incumbent Mayor Eric Papenfuse re-elected, is headed to Dauphin County Court.

Barbara A. Lee, 49, waived her preliminary hearing Monday morning before District Justice Dennis O’Leary, on several charges including forgery, identity theft and perjury/election code.

Lee was employed by the Papenfuse campaign as a canvass lead from February through March 2017, according to court documents.

A woman called the Dauphin County Board of Elections after she and her husband received a letter from Eric Papenfuse, thanking the couple for their support and signing his petition to get his name on the ballot for the May primary. After receiving a copy of the petition, the woman said she was surprised to see their signatures on the document because they were in Florida at the time.