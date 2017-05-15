× Coroner IDs man found dead under lawnmower in Chanceford Township

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–The man found dead Sunday underneath a lawnmower in a York County creek has been identified as Michael K. Gibson.

Gibson, 37, was using a lawnmower to cut grass on his property located along the 2700 block of New Bridgeville Road in Chanceford Township on Sunday, investigators said. His body was discovered pinned underneath a lawnmower in a creek around 9:30 p.m., according to the York County Coroner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

39.901266 -76.479444