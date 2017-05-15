× Deceased man found pinned beneath lawnmower in creek in Chanceford Township

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A deceased man was found pinned beneath a lawnmower in a creek on Sunday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on May 14, crews responded to the scene after receiving reports of a male pinned beneath a lawnmower in a creek.

The male had been mowing the grass at his residence earlier in the evening before being found.

Police are still investigating the incident.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital.