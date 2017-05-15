× Downed utility pole closes portion of Route 30 in Lancaster County

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A fallen utility pole has forced the closure of a section of the Lincoln Highway in Lancaster County.

Police have shut down the 5100 block of the Lincoln Highway, Route 30, in Salisbury Township. The utility pole toppled across the road just before 4 o’clock this afternoon. Traffic is being detoured at Brackbill Road. No estimate as when the road will reopen. A utility repair crew is enroute to the scene.

There were no reported injuries.