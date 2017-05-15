× Enola man arrested on drug possession, endangering the welfare of children charges

ENOLA, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– An Enola man is facing charges after being arrested earlier this month.

Manuel Eldridge, 27, of the 100 block of East Shady Lane is facing drug possession and endangering the welfare of children charges.

On May 2 at approximately 10 a.m., police served an arrest warrant at Eldridge’s home.

He was arrested after police located drugs and signs of drug usage, along with an infant.

Now, Eldridge will face charges.