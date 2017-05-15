× Governor Wolf orders United States, Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and at all commonwealth facilities statewide to fly at half-staff in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Peace Officers Memorial Day is held annually in the United States on May 15 in honor of federal, state and local officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. It is observed in conjunction with Police Week.

Flags shall remain lowered at half-staff until sunset.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

SOURCE: Governor’s Office