Grantville woman found passed out inside her vehicle with 48 bags of heroin

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – On Friday, May 12 at approximately 5:50 p.m. Susquehanna Township Police were alerted that a woman was seen passed out inside of a vehicle in the plaza at 2300 Linglestown Road.

Officers found 34-year-old Jennifer Halk, of Park Drive in Grantville inside of her vehicle. She was also found to be in possession of 48 bags of heroin and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Halk was taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center where she was processed and released pending a summons.