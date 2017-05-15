× Harrisburg man arrested on New Jersey drug warrant

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – A Harrisburg man is arrested as a fugitive from justice. At approximately 2:19 pm Monday afternoon the Susquehanna Township Police were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 2400 block of Thea Drive and came into contact with 22 year old Michael Anthony Hall, of the 1500 block of Berryhill Street.

Police was found that Hall had an outstanding drug warrant out of New Jersey and he was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice. He is being held pending a extradition hearing for his return to New Jersey.