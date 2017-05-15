× Lancaster man jailed in weekend assault

LANCASTER, Pa. – On Saturday, May 12, at about 6 p.m. Lancaster City Police responded to the 1st block of Chesapeake Street for an assault that had just occurred. A victim was found outside of a residence and had suffered head injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Through their investigation, police identified 26-year-old Luis Mantilla of the 500 block of Woodward Street as a suspect. He was known to the suspect. Mantilla had fled the scene prior to police arrival and a warrant was later obtained for his arrest.

On Mothers Day, Sunday, May 14 Mantilla was spotted by a police officer driving a vehicle on N. Prince Street. He was taken into custody on the warrant. He was later arraigned on the charge of Aggravated Assault and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.