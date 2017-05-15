× One person taken to hospital after being burned by camp fire

GULFORD TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews took one person to the hospital after being seriously burned by a camp fire.

Authorities say the incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night in the 800 block of Limestone Drive.

They say that a person was burned after individuals poured gasoline over a camp fire, and some of that gas poured out onto the victim, who was airlifted to a nearby burn center.

There is no word on their condition.