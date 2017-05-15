× Perry County man sought in child custody investigation

NEWPORT, PA. — State Police in Newport are looking for a man in connection with a child custody investigation. Dominick Angelo Dilodovico, 44, of Mcveytown, arrived at an address in Wheatfield Twp., 70 Paradise Road, with one of his children in his custody. Dilodovico has two daughters, 7 and 8 years old. Anyone with information on Dilodovico’s whereabouts is urged to call Pennsylvania State Police at Newport, (717) 567-3110.