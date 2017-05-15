Plenty of sunshine, warmer with lighter winds Tuesday

WARMING UP QUICKLY

Winds finally die down this evening under clear skies. Temperatures fall out of the 60s into the 50s. Overnight, it’s a starry night with lows dropping to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Expect plenty of sunshine, which helps to warm us to the middle and upper 70s! Temperatures surge Wednesday and Thursday to near 90 degrees. Winds flowing in from the southwest

bring a taste of summer heat. Plenty of sunshine mixes with a few clouds. An isolated thunderstorm late in the day Thursday can’t be ruled out. We’ll come close to record heat Thursday, possibly topping out in the lower 90s in spots. A few thunderstorms could pop up Friday as a cold front fizzles out just south of the area. Temperatures are still quite warm in the middle 80s. It’s a dry evening with clearing skies. which allows temperatures to drop into the 50s overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Right now it looks mainly dry with partly cloudy skies for Saturday and Sunday. Readings are still running a bit above average in the upper 70s for the start of the weekend, then bumping up a few degrees to 80 by Sunday. Next shower threat is Monday, but temperatures remain warm in the lower 80s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist