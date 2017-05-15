Poll: Should fire sprinklers be mandatory in all newly built homes in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43’s Matt Maisel is meeting with Harrisburg Fire Chief, Brian Enterline, about the fire company’s desire to equip all homes with residential sprinklers as a way to help fight fires.

Of course, there have been a number of tragic fires and deaths due to the blazes over the years, including a March fire that took the lives of two young girls.

While fire alarms are standard in most homes, sprinklers are mostly confined to bigger buildings, apartments, stores or college dorms.

However, much of the city’s homes are town homes or residences within close proximity of each other, making it easy for a fire to spread to multiple homes.

Installing sprinklers could be an effective way to help fight these blazes, but could also prove to be costly to homeowners or home builders.

Our question is, should fire sprinklers be mandatory in all newly built homes in Pennsylvania?