Sunny and breezy Monday before significant midweek warming

WARMING UP: Conditions are quiet, clear, and a bit on the chilly side to start Monday. Temperatures warm fast under plenty of sunshine, boosting readings quickly out of the 40s. There’s a northwest breeze for the afternoon, otherwise it’s a quiet and seasonable day. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Skies turn partly cloudy through the overnight period. Temperatures are a touch milder, with readings falling into the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. A warm front passing through boosts temperatures higher Tuesday. There’s partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s.

FEELING SUMMERY MIDWEEK: A ridge of high pressure intensifies through the middle of the week, giving a mid-summer feel to the region. There’s partly cloudy skies Wednesday. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. Skies turn partly sunny Thursday, and there’s a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two. Temperatures in some spots could touch 90 degrees for the first time this year!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Conditions turn unsettled toward the end of the week, with thunderstorm coverage increasing as the next system pushes through the region. Friday is still very warm, with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. However, there’s a better chance for isolated thunderstorms. Expect partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, with a few thunderstorms possible each day. Temperatures fall back into the middle to upper 70s.

Have a great Monday!