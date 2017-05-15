Toddler burned, suffered possible electric shock at Kansas carnival

WICHITA, Ks.– A 15-month old is in the hospital in Kansas, after she went unresponsive while holding on to a guard rail at a carnival Friday night.

“She went to touch it, and all of a sudden her head went back, and her eyes rolled back, and her mom said ‘is she ok’, and they went to get her from the fence, and she just went limp,” the little girl’s grandmother said.

Police say the cause is still under investigation, and officers haven’t confirmed she was shocked.

“She’s got burn marks on her toes where it came out of her I guess,” she said.

On Saturday, that fence at the Towne West Carnival, was still standing, and kids continued to touch it.

“That carnival up and running right now with children around is absolutely disgusting,” her grandmother said.

“It’s very irresponsible,” said her grandfather.

According to the carnival company, Evans United Shows, there is no danger to people in the area where it happened and the carnival has ground rods to prevent shocking issues.

Still, the girl’s grandparents believe the area should be closed off after what happened.

“We don’t want any other children to get hurt, and that baby right now is laying in that bed unresponsive when she was a perfectly healthy baby,” the grandmother said.

“She just wanted to have fun,” her grandfather added.

Evans United Shows says the carnival is inspected weekly.